Monday, October 5, 2020
UPSON COUNTY MONTHL COVID-19 REPORT
Monthly COVID-19 Update September 30, 2020 From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov) For Upson County, the 8-County Area, and the State of Georgia, the reported cases and deaths for September were all less than they were in August. Looking back over the past 6 months since April, when the full impact of the virus first hit Georgia, the highest numbers for cases in Georgia and also in the 8-County Area have been in the months of July, August and September, with September being the third highest month for number of cases. The deaths in Georgia and also in the 8-County Area have been the highest in April, August, and September, with September being the second highest month for number of deaths. For Upson County, the highest numbers of cases have been in the months of April, August, and September, with September being the third highest month for number of cases. The deaths in Upson County for September fall into the months with the lowest numbers (June, July and September) with September being the second lowest for number of deaths. Despite Upson’s decline in deaths for September, Upson’s overall death rate per 100,000 population remains one of the highest in the State. The current death rate for the State of Georgia is 66 and Upson County’s death rate is 239. The full monthly report, with all of the monthly case numbers and death numbers, can be found on our website, fun101fm.com.
