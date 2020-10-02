Friday, October 2, 2020

UPSON COUNTY NURSING HOME REPORT

 

September 29, 2020

Upson County Nursing Homes

Weekly COVID-19 Update


From the Georgia Department of Community Health (https://dch.georgia.gov)


Since last week PROVIDENCE has reported zero new positive residents, zero new deaths, and zero new positive staff. Providence is now COVID-free!


RIVERSIDE has reported zero new positive residents, 1 new death, and zero new positive staff. Three residents have recovered this week and Riverside is now COVID-free!


HARBORVIEW has reported zero new positive residents and zero new deaths. They have 2 new positive staff. Five residents have recovered this week, bringing their active cases down to 4.


Harborview

Providence

Riverside

Totals

9/22/20

Total Positive Residents

66

65

59

190


Resident Deaths

19

15

16

50


Residents Recovered

38

49

39

126


Total Positive Staff

10

31

21

62


Active Cases

9

1

4

14


Mortality Rate

29%

23%

27%

26%









Harborview

Providence

Riverside

Totals

9/29/20

Total Positive Residents

66

65

59

190


Resident Deaths

19

15

17

51


Residents Recovered

43

49

42

134


Total Positive Staff

12

31

21

64


Active Cases

4

0

0

4


Mortality Rate

29%

23%

29%

27%


Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 11:34 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)