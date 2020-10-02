UPSON COUNTY NURSING HOME REPORT

September 29, 2020
Upson County Nursing Homes
Weekly COVID-19 Update
From the Georgia Department of Community Health (https://dch.georgia.gov)
Since last week PROVIDENCE has reported zero new positive residents, zero new deaths, and zero new positive staff. Providence is now COVID-free!
RIVERSIDE has reported zero new positive residents, 1 new death, and zero new positive staff. Three residents have recovered this week and Riverside is now COVID-free!
HARBORVIEW has reported zero new positive residents and zero new deaths. They have 2 new positive staff. Five residents have recovered this week, bringing their active cases down to 4.
|
|
Harborview
|
Providence
|
Riverside
|
Totals
|
9/22/20
|
Total Positive Residents
|
66
|
65
|
59
|
190
|
|
Resident Deaths
|
19
|
15
|
16
|
50
|
|
Residents Recovered
|
38
|
49
|
39
|
126
|
|
Total Positive Staff
|
10
|
31
|
21
|
62
|
|
Active Cases
|
9
|
1
|
4
|
14
|
|
Mortality Rate
|
29%
|
23%
|
27%
|
26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Harborview
|
Providence
|
Riverside
|
Totals
|
9/29/20
|
Total Positive Residents
|
66
|
65
|
59
|
190
|
|
Resident Deaths
|
19
|
15
|
17
|
51
|
|
Residents Recovered
|
43
|
49
|
42
|
134
|
|
Total Positive Staff
|
12
|
31
|
21
|
64
|
|
Active Cases
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
|
Mortality Rate
|
29%
|
23%
|
29%
|
27%
