GORDON STATE CONTRIBUTED MORE THAN $137 MILLION TO REGIONAL ECONOMY

Gordon State College contributed more than $137 million to the regional economy and provided 1,182 jobs in fiscal year 2019, according to a report released Tuesday by the University System of Georgia.
The fiscal year spanned July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.
Of the college’s total job impact, 316 exist on campus with 866 off-campus jobs that exist due to institution-related spending.
According to the report, which showed a slight 0.7 percent increase over the last fiscal year, spending by GSC students accounted for $86 million of the more than $137 million contributed to the regional economy.
In FY19, Gordon had more than 3,495 students enrolled.
“Our five-year strategic plan, Building the Power of WE!, is in motion, and we are seeing the benefits of our collaboration with partnerships within our region,” said GSC President Kirk A. Nooks. “We know our graduates leave Gordon equipped with The Highlander EDGE, which gives them an advantage in the workforce.”
The Highlander EDGE are noted qualities that set Gordon graduates apart: Engaged Innovators, Dedicated Scholars, Gifted Communicators and Ethical Leaders.
The report shows that The University System of Georgia (USG) recorded a statewide economic impact of $18.5 billion for fiscal year 2019, a 4.5 percent increase from fiscal year 2018. USG also generated 157,770 jobs.
Additionally, a Class of 2019 graduate is predicted to earn $888,563 more over the course of their career as a result of their degree from a USG institution.
