Monday, October 5, 2020
GEORGIA'S BEN CLEVELAND LINEMAN OF THE WEEK
Georgia’s Ben Cleveland Named SEC Offensive Lineman Of The Week ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia senior offensive guard Ben Cleveland has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week, according to a league announcement. This marks the second career SEC weekly honor for Cleveland. He was also awarded the accolade following the shutout victory versus Missouri in 2019. This is also the Bulldogs’ second weekly honor this season (Sept. 28, P Jake Camarda – Special Teams). Cleveland, a native of Toccoa, Ga., had five knockdown blocks and graded out at 83 percent during the Bulldogs' 27-6 win over No. 7 Auburn. Part of a newly aligned unit after three 2019 Bulldog linemen were drafted, Cleveland helped allow Georgia's backs to go for 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries (4.5 average). Cleveland helped first-year starting quarterback Stetson Bennett get sacked only a single time against the Tigers. The No. 3 Bulldogs (2-0 SEC) play host to No. 14 Tennessee (2-0 SEC) on Saturday. CBS will televise the matchup at 3:30 p.m.
