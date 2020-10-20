COVID-19 TESTING ON THE DECLINE IN UPSON CO.

October 19, 2020
COVID-19 TESTING IN UPSON COUNTY ON THE DECLINE
District 4 Public Health offers free COVID-19 drive-through testing every Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Upson Regional Medical Center in the lower level of the parking deck. Pre-registration is recommended and can be completed at covid19.dph.ga.gov. If you are unable to pre-register, it is OK to just go to the testing site and fill out the paperwork there. The test is done by nasal swab and the average turnaround time for lab results is 2 days.
According to the District 4 Monday Reports, the average number of Upson County test specimens collected in August averaged 88 each week.
In September the weekly average declined to 52.
So far in October the weekly average has further declined to 39.
Testing is available for all Georgians who request it, whether they have symptoms or not. The CDC recommends that you get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. After you are tested you should isolate yourself while waiting for your test results.
