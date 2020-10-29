GRIFFN FIRE CHIEF RECOVERING AFTER ACCIDENT

Fire Chief Recovering After Accident
Oct 29 – At approximately 6am on the morning of October 27, City of Griffin Fire Chief John Hamilton was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle. Chief Hamilton sustained multiple severe injuries and was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment. We have been in constant contact with Chief Hamilton and his family, and we are happy to report that Chief Hamilton is in stable condition and beginning his road to recovery. On behalf of Chief Hamilton, we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We will continue to provide updates on Chief Hamilton’s progress as information is made available to us.
