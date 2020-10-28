WIFE OF LOCAL PHYSICIAN DIES FROM COVID-19

Rojanart “Rose” Potitong, the wife of retired Thomaston physician, Dr. Banlu Potitong, passed away on October 4, 2020 at URMC from complications of COVID-19. She was 65 years old.
Mrs. Potitong was born in Thailand on February 3, 1955. She came to the United States with her mother at age 19 and settled in Thomaston. Her desire was to pursue higher education and she began by attending R. E. Lee High School for one year, graduating in 1974. She went on to receive an Associate Degree in Arts from Gordon College in 1976, a Bachelor’s Degree in Information and Computer Science from Georgia Tech in 1978, and finally a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University. Continuing her passion for learning she became a Certified Public Accountant as well as a licensed Real Estate Agent. When asked what she did for a career with all of these degrees, Dr. Potitong smiled and replied “She managed my life.”
Dr. Potitong received his medical degree in Thailand and then came to the United States in 1963 to complete his residencies in Philadelphia. After returning to Thailand and practicing there a few years, he decided to immigrate to the United States. He first practiced in Beaufort, South Carolina where he met a nurse who was from Thomaston. She told him about a new Intensive Care Unit at Upson County Hospital that was in need of an experienced physician to manage it. After an interview with Thomaston physician Dr. R. E. Dallas, Dr. Potitong accepted the position and moved to Thomaston in 1973.
Besides working in the ICU at the hospital, Dr. Potitong established a thriving internal medicine practice in Thomaston. After Rose graduated from Georgia Tech she went to work for him as his Office Manager. They married in 1984.
Dr. Potitong took care of patients in Thomaston for 31 years until he retired in 2004 at age 69. He and Rose loved to travel and retirement gave them the opportunity to travel all across the United States and to many countries around the world. At home they enjoyed working in their extensive gardens where they grew organic vegetables and beautiful flowers. Rose was an avid cook and collected a library full of cook books.
Besides her husband, Mrs. Potitong is survived by two step-daughters, Chonkolni “Jup” Potitong of McDonough, Georgia, and Nilubol “Nullie” Stockton of Fairfax, Virginia; and one step-granddaughter, Kathleen Stockton of Fairfax, Virginia. There will be no funeral or memorial services. Dr. Potitong plans to return to his homeland in Thailand.
