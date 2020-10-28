UPSON CO GRAND JURY HAS INDICTED 46 GANG MEMBERS AFTER GBI PROBE

Operation Caged Doves Nets 46 RICO and Gang Statute Indictments
After a year-long joint investigation, 46 people have been indicted by the Upson County District Attorney’s Office on the following charges:
- 92 Counts of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
- 59 Counts of Violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- 3 Counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
- 3 Counts of Trafficking Heroin
- 5 Counts of Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony
- 3 Counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- 5 Counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- 2 Counts Financial Transaction Card Fraud
- 1 Count of Conspiracy to Commit Financial Transaction Card Fraud
- 24 Counts of Aggravated Assault
- 4 Counts of Kidnapping
- 4 Counts of Battery
- 2 Counts of Tampering with Evidence
- 4 Counts of Felony Murder
- 4 Counts of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery
In March 2019, the Upson County District Attorney’s Office reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force requesting that agents take a deep look into connected crimes in the Upson, Fayette, & Spalding County areas. The Gang Task Force, with the investigative support of local, state, and federal partners initiated an extensive investigation.
The investigation showed that between May 2014 and September 2020, the men and women who have been indicted participated in a pattern of racketeering activity as part of the criminal enterprise known as the Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods. They operated across the State of Georgia, including but not limited to Upson, Fayette, Spalding, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Richmond, Greene, Telfair, and Washington Counties and throughout the United States of America. This criminal enterprise committed numerous crimes, including but not limited to drug trafficking, assault, theft of money and personal property, conspiring to assault inmates, and recruiting gang members.
The following individuals have been indicted. Twenty-five individuals have been arrested. Twenty-one fugitives are wanted by police.
ARRESTED – All were booked into the Upson County Jail with the exception of Chatman
- Christopher Tyler Bennett, 24 – booked 10/22/20
- Xavier Lamar Carter, 21 – booked 10/22/20
- Ronald Elwood Chatman, 53 – booked 10/27/20 (Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition)
- Tyree Dasean Crosland, 27 – booked 10/22/20
- Derrick Lavar Ferguson, 41 – booked 10/22/20
- Robert Freeman, III, 26 – booked 10/22/20
- Juan Manuel Gomez-Penaloza, 25 – booked 10/22/20
- Travis Alan Goode, 31 – booked 10/21/20
- Shamune Deante’ Harris, 29 – booked 10/21/20
- Charles Bradford Martin, 36 – booked 10/21/20
- Kenneth Darnell Patterson, 31 – booked 10/22/20
- Sterling Leroy Pennix, 31 – booked 10/21/20
- Zacorrius Tykevius Pope, 23 – booked 8/29/19
- Winston Porter, 23 – booked 10/22/20
- Christopher Jacori Rogers, III, 20 – booked 10/22/20
- Bobby Roshaun Rouseau, 23 – booked 7/23/19
- Damarion Q Sinkfield, 17 – booked 10/22/20
- Anthony Wade Smith, Jr., 29 – booked 10/22/20
- Maurice Kentrell Stewart, 30 – booked 10/22/20
- Darron Lamar Stokes, 39 – booked 10/21/20
- Larris Donnie Sutton, 32 – booked 10/21/20
- Asia Larie Thompson, 31 – booked 10/21/20
- Jason Velasquez, 18 – booked 10/22/20
- Myrrin Trelorenz Watson, 41 – booked 10/22/20
- Samuel A. Workeneh, 17 – booked 10/22/20
WANTED:
- LaKeisha Alexander, 30
- Adelino De Araujo, 27
- Javier Gilberto Bernardo, 19
- Reginald Carter, Jr., 26
- Abraham Croxton, III, 44
- Abraham Jamal Felder, 32
- Draylin LaKeith Holland, 22
- Trakia Nashay Johnson, 23
- Nico Antwain Jones, 32
- Quentin Arnell Lawyer, 40
- Tristan Dominic Monfort, 23
- Andre Denard Noble, 37
- Alphonso Quiroz Plancarte, Age Unk (Foreign National)
- Marquise Eugene Rangel, 39
- Anthony Quantaus Scott, 40
- Desmond Darnell Stafford, 30
- Zachary Matthew Taylor, 29
- JD Christopher Trottman, 34
- Terry Lamar Walker, 33
- Devin Trelorenz Washington, 28
- Ryan Matthew Willis, 21
The following agencies assisted with this investigation:
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Office
- Fayetteville Police Department
- Georgia Department of Community Supervision
- Georgia Department of Corrections
- Georgia National Guard – Counter Drug Unit
- Griffin Police Department
- Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta
- Spalding County Sheriff’s Office
- Thomaston Police Department
- U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Atlanta Division
- Upson County Sheriff’s Office
- Upson County District Attorney’s Office
This investigation is being prosecuted by the Upson County District Attorney’s Office.
The GBI Gang Task Force is comprised of the following agencies: Atlanta Police Department, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta, and the Georgia National Guard.
