Tuesday, October 13, 2020
GORDON STATE BRINGS TWO BACHELOR PROGRAMS TO MCDONOUGH
Gordon Brings Two Bachelor Programs to McDonough BY CRISTY MCABEE, Program Administrator, Gordon State College at McDonough BARNESVILLE, GA - Adult students needing flexibility to complete a four-year degree now have options to complete a bachelor's in Business Management and Administration or Interdisciplinary Studies in McDonough through the Adults Forward program starting January 2021. These bachelor programs will be delivered in a hybrid format where courses will be delivered online with face-to-face classes meeting one evening a month at Southern Crescent Technical College's Henry County Campus. "It's beneficial for students to have face-to-face instruction with their professors and the opportunity to build their professional network and friendships with their classmates,” Dr. Barry Kicklighter, Dean of Business, Liberal Arts, and Social Sciences, said of the two new programs starting in McDonough this Spring semester. "We know networking is a vital component in today's business world and witnessed great success with this hybrid format before. I've had former students reach out and tell me how important those connections were and how they're still in contact with many of their fellow scholars and professors today," Kicklighter added. These two program tracks are tailored to adult students and can be completed in two years for those entering the program with an associate's degree. Students lacking an associate's degree or core coursework can get started at Gordon State College's McDonough site located at the Academy for Advanced Studies or take classes online. For more information about degrees or classes offered in McDonough call 678.359.5035, email adultsforward@gordonstate.edu or visit www.gordonstate.edu/adultsforward.
