Griffin Woman Murdered

Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive female with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Preliminary reports indicate that a dispute between neighbors turned from a verbal altercation to violence.
JaDestiny Lee a 24 year old female succumbed to gunshot wounds on scene despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel. Devin Simpson has been arrested and charged with murder with other charges pending. This investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information that would assist investigators in this case are encouraged to contact Inv. Richard Powell at 470-771-3097 or rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.
