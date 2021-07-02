Zebulon's Callista Clark Featured On People.com

People.com, the on-line edition of People Magazine has released a feature article on Zebulon's Callista Clark.A 'Life-Changing' YouTube Video Put Callista Clark, 17, on a Star Trajectory: 'I Do Have a Lot to Say'
is the title of the article and it details a weekend spent with Callista and how she finds herself on the doorstep of a huge country music career.
Callista's new single, "It's Cause I Am," is about to break into the top 30 and her video has nearly 200,000 views.
Click Here to read the article.
