MUNICIPAL ELECTION CITY OF THOMASTON

Notice to the Public City of Thomaston Municipal General Election The public is hereby notified that the Municipal Election for the City of Thomaston will be held at the Civic Center. Early Voting will begin on October 12, 2021 from 8:30 am- 5:00 pm, and will extend for a three week period followed by Election Day on November 2, 2021 from 7:00 am- 7:00pm For the following seats: Mayor Pro Tem (Councilmember at-large) for a term of four years Councilmember District 3 for a term of four years Councilmember District 4 for a term of four years Qualifications for said election will open on Monday August 16, 2021 at 8:30am and will end on Friday August 20, 2021 at 4:30pm. The hours for qualifying each day will be from 8:30am- 1:00pm and resume from 2:00pm until 4:30pm. Qualifying fees are as follows: Mayor Pro Tem- $243.00 Councilmember of Districts- $216.00 City of Thomaston Election Qualifying Officer
