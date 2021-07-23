SPALDING CO BOARD OF TAX ASSESSORS

Spalding County Board of Tax Assessors On July 21, 2021, the Georgia Department of Revenue, pursuant to Code Section 48-5- 311(e)(2)(B), granted the Spalding County Board of Assessors an additional 180 days to respond to appeals filed for assessment year 2021. The total assessments for 2021 under appeal exceeded 3% of the property in Spalding County and the additional time is necessary to hear the appeals. If you have any questions or concerns please go to: http://www.qpublic.net/ga/spalding or call the Tax Assessors Office at 770/467-4240. # #
