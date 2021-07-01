Thursday, July 1, 2021

Upson Tax Commissioner Andy Chastain Releases Tax Digest Figures

Upson County’s tax digest has increased to a record high of $811,908,465 in 2021. The previous high was $789,677,033 in 2009. There was a drop of $140,000,000 from 2009 to 2016 mostly due to closures of local businesses and industries and a slumping real estate market during that period. But thanks mostly to a booming real estate market and new industries coming to our county, we have seen a growth of over $162,000,000 in only a 5-year period; with a growth of $54,000,000 since last year alone. 

What’s encouraging is that over half of this new growth since last year is real growth and not inflationary growth. And according to the number of new homes being built and more businesses coming to our county within the last year, both the tax digest and real growth will increase even more in 2022. One more positive note is that each governing authority (County, School, & City) continues to go with the millage rate rollback each year. There has not been an increase in millage rate since 2014 by any governing authority.
