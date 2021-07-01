Upson Tax Commissioner Andy Chastain Releases Tax Digest Figures

What’s encouraging is that over half of this new growth since last year is real growth and not inflationary growth. And according to the number of new homes being built and more businesses coming to our county within the last year, both the tax digest and real growth will increase even more in 2022. One more positive note is that each governing authority (County, School, & City) continues to go with the millage rate rollback each year. There has not been an increase in millage rate since 2014 by any governing authority.
