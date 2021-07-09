NEAR-BY HOME OWNERS IN GRIFFIN STILL WARY OF NEW HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

About 50 concerned residents mte at 6pm Thurs at Griffin's 1st Methodist church to hear about a proposed new home community from the Geosam development group from Nova Scotia Canada. They are proposing to put in 203 homes and 80 condo units on 158 acres of land across the street from the Meth church- and bordering Maddox Road and Maple Drive. The area is zoned LDRB which means they could build 197 homes on half acre lots. They will ask for PRD zoning.
They want to put 4 homes on an acre in some places, and leave green spaces along with walking trails. Their proposal and a vote will come before city commissioners on their July 27th meeting. The zoning board will first hear the proposal on July 19th.
There will only be 2 street entrances to the property, plus 1 more running through the Coldwater Creek subdivision. 1 will be on a sharp curve on Wesley Drive. The other on a curve on Maddox Road. That had many people very upset since it is a dangerous area to have an extra 600-700 cars coming and going from every day.
They said they will build 1600 to 1800 square foot homes in the $275,000 price range. Some homes may be as large as 3200 square feet. The condos will sell for $220,000 to $240,000. The project is expected to take 3 to 5 years to build out.
Patrick Brooks from Geosam said that Griffin schools are only about 75% full so bringing in extra kids should not be a problem for the area school system. That was 1 concern for residents. The other is the already over crowded streets in the area. Adding 600+ more cars daily will make getting around on the south side of Griffin impossible.
Citizens were quite outspoken and most were very displeased with the plans. City development director Chad Jacobs is working with the group to find a compromise. As one resident said "These folks have bought the land and are going to develop some thing. It's just a matter of whether we want to see 197 homes on half acre lots, or 283 homes bunched up with some green space left."
Carl
