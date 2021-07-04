4th Of July Safety Tips From Spalding County Fire Department

• Make sure the area is clear of people, houses and other combustible material
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks. Older children should only use with adult supervision
• Wear appropriate eye protection
• Never light them indoors
• Maintain a safe distance after lighting
• Never attempt to reignite malfunctioning fireworks
• Always have a means of extinguishing any unexpected fires (fire extinguisher, garden hose, etc.)
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water before discarding
It’s also important to remember that sparklers may not always be as safe to use as they may seem. Modern sparklers burn at around 1000-1200 degrees and account for a high number of fireworks emergencies annually. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children under the age of five accounted for nearly half the total number of injuries from misuse of these devices. To prevent these type incidents, we recommend considering using glowsticks instead as a fun, safe alternative that greatly reduces the risk of injury.
Also, as mentioned earlier, many families will also be partaking in the great American pastime of outdoor grilling to celebrate the holiday as well. Below, we’ve listed a few tips to serve as guidelines for best practices when it comes to grilling safety.
• Only use your grill outside. Keep it at least 3 feet from siding, deck rails and eaves.
• Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the grill area
• Keep your grill clean by removing excess grease or fat buildup both inside and outside of the grill
• Never leave your grill unattended.
• Always have a means of extinguishing any unexpected fires (fire extinguisher, garden hose, etc.)
• If using charcoal, when you are finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.
• If using a gas grill, always open the lid before lighting
For more information and resources visit www.spaldingcounty.com or call the Spalding County Fire Department at 770-228-2129.
No comments:
Post a Comment