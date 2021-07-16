GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS RETREAT

The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) completed an administrative retreat that took place in the commons area at Griffin High School over two half-day sessions on Wednesday, July 14, and Thursday, July 15. Ninety-Five leaders from GSCS were present. The group included principals, assistant principals, directors, senior cabinet, executive officers, coordinators and department heads. Highlights from the retreat include a state of the system address by the superintendent and a leadership session featuring guest speaker Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jesse Pugh, former Griffin High School JROTC instructor. There were breakout sessions to provide professional development on what Superintendent Simmons calls his non-negotiables. They require that staff are professional, accountable and that they communicate effectively. The three non-negotiables make-up the acronym P.A.C.E. and the theme of the event was “Set the P.A.C.E.” New partner in education Atlanta Motor Speedway provided their pace car as a visual reminder and longtime partner in education Chick-fil-A on Taylor Street provided boxed lunches on the first day of the retreat.
Additional highlights were discussion by the superintendent about the three pillars of success. These are a distinctive brand, strong leaders and great schools. The official unveiling of the new district logo was another highlight and there was much discussion about plans for the return to schools. In the discussion about back-to-school plans, the superintendent announced that, “The use of masks by GSCS staff and students will be optional in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.” Some mitigation protocols will remain in effect as suggested by the Department of Public Health, CDC and the governor’s office. These include three-foot social distancing to the extent possible and sanitizing of large spaces.
GSCS has installed needlepoint bipolar ionization filtration units on the HVAC systems of many of the schools over the summer. The remaining schools are still in the process of having the additional filtration installed. GSCS has also ordered touchless water fountains with bottle filling stations for all schools. Installations are ongoing.
Open House is July 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at all schools. Superintendent Simmons said, “We look forward to reconnecting with our students and families. I encourage families to participate in the open house activities as we will be providing resources and information to ensure a smooth start to the school year.”
