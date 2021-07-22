GFL NEW ROUTES IN THOMASTON

We at GFL Environmental would like to take a moment to thank you for your business. As part of an effort to increase efficiencies and reduce fuel consumption, we are rerouting the city of Thomaston. This reroute will result in changing days of service for some community members. The routing changes will begin the week of August 23rd, 2021, and individual notifications will be sent to all customers whose service day changes, to notify them of their new day of service. We appreciate your help and consideration as we strive to bring the best possible service to our customers.
