Tuesday, July 6, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JUNE

Upson County set new record lows in June as confirmed COVID cases plummeted from May’s record of 26 down to only 6 cases for the month of June. Average 2-week test positivity also showed a significant drop from May’s record low of 3.8% down to 1.8% for June. The CDC’s Community Transmission Level for Upson was Substantial in April, went down to Moderate in May, and hit Low for the very first time by the end of June.

Upson’s confirmed COVID deaths were 4 in May and declined to only 1 in June, but still not down to the zero deaths we saw in November of 2020. New hospitalizations are surprisingly on the rise, increasing from 2 in May to 6 in June.

According to the CDC Data Tracker for vaccinations, 26% of Upson County’s population is fully vaccinated, compared to Georgia with 37% and the United States with 47%.


UPSON COUNTY

New

Cases

New Deaths

New

Hospitaliz.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Fully Vaccinated

Mar 2020

5

0

 

 

 

Apr 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

 

May 2020

65

16

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1 (lo)

 

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

 

Oct 2020

45

9

17

5.4%

 

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

 

Dec 2020

246

1

12

13.7%

 

Jan 2021

405 (hi)

14

24 (hi)

21% (hi)

 

Feb 2021

112

10

22

10.8%

 

Mar 2021

60

7

7

6.7%

 

Apr 2021

45

4

7

5.3%

19%

May 2021

26

4

2

3.8%

24%

June 2021

6 (lo)

1

6

1.8% (lo)

26%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker


