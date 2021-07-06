COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JUNE

Upson’s confirmed COVID deaths were 4 in May and declined to only 1 in June, but still not down to the zero deaths we saw in November of 2020. New hospitalizations are surprisingly on the rise, increasing from 2 in May to 6 in June.
According to the CDC Data Tracker for vaccinations, 26% of Upson County’s population is fully vaccinated, compared to Georgia with 37% and the United States with 47%.
UPSON COUNTY
New
Cases
New Deaths
New
Hospitaliz.
Avg 2-wk
% Fully Vaccinated
Mar 2020
5
0
Apr 2020
211
18 (hi)
May 2020
65
16
June 2020
74
9
1 (lo)
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Dec 2020
246
1
12
13.7%
Jan 2021
405 (hi)
14
24 (hi)
21% (hi)
Feb 2021
112
10
22
10.8%
Mar 2021
60
7
7
6.7%
Apr 2021
45
4
7
5.3%
19%
May 2021
26
4
2
3.8%
24%
June 2021
6 (lo)
1
6
1.8% (lo)
26%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
No comments:
Post a Comment