Griffin PD working shoot-out incident

On Wednesday July 7, 2021, at approximately 4:45 pm, officers with the City of Griffin Police Department were dispatched to North 6th Street at West Cherry Street. Callers to the 911 Center reported shots fired in the area. Officers were in the area and soon arrived on the scene. Upon arrival they located a Black 2010 Mazda CX9 that had struck tree disabling the vehicle. As officers approached the car they discovered that there were no occupants. Investigation revealed that the disabled vehicle had been struck by numerous projectiles and that there was blood present in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Spent shell casings, firearms and marijuana were also located in the vehicle. Officers also located a semi-automatic rifle in the roadway near the wrecked vehicle. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrived on scene with the Griffin Police department CAGE Unit to assist in the investigation. As the investigation developed it was determined that two sperate vehicles were involved in an active gunfight which resulted in a gunshot wound to one of the combatants. The individual who received the gunshot wound was located and identified while seeking treatment and it appears that the individual shot himself in the leg while attempting engage in the gun battle. Investigators are currently following leads, interviewing witnesses, and gathering evidence as the investigation is still active and ongoing. If anyone has any information that would assist investigators please call the City of Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (770)-229-6450. The Griffin Police Department will release additional details as the investigation progresses and when appropriate to do so without jeopardizing the investigation.
