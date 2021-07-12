ARSON SUSPECTED IN PIKE HOUSE FIRE

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a Pike County residential fire was intentionally set. The fire occurred at approximately 10:33 a.m. on July 11th on Garland Street in Molena and significantly damaged the 113-year-old, 1210-square-foot house.
“Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was intentionally set and originated on the right side of the structure in a rear laundry room,” said Commissioner King.
“Anyone with information about this Pike County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Pike County Fire Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
Pike County Times has confirmed that Charles Darden from Lansing, Kansas is the owner of the home.
