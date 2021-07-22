DELTA VARIANT CAUSING CONCERNS

UPSON COUNTY UPDATE ON COVID-19 VARIANTS AND VACCINES
As of July 20th, the CDC Data Tracker shows the United States with 49% of its residents fully vaccinated and Georgia at 38%. Locally Upson County is at the top with 27%, followed by Talbot County at 21%, Taylor at 20%, Meriwether 17%, Crawford 12%, Spalding 9%, Pike 8%, Lamar 7%, and Monroe at the bottom with only 6%.
The highly contagious Delta variant accounted for 50% of all new cases in the United States on July 3rd; two weeks later, on July 17 it had jumped to 83%. In Georgia, a week ago, Delta only accounted for 12% of new cases; this week it’s 37%. The CDC Director has issued warnings that this new coronavirus surge is quickly becoming the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and she urges all Americans who have not been vaccinated to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.
Source Links: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportio
No comments:
Post a Comment