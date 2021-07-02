SUSPENDED SPALDING CO COMMISSIONER HAWBAKER SENTENCED TO PRISON

SPALDING COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHERIFF DARRELL DIX 401 Justice Boulevard Griffin, GA 30224 MEDIA RELEASE Major Dwayne Jones Public Information Officer 770-467-5413 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 2, 2021 This morning at 9:00am, suspended Spalding County Commissioner Don Hawbaker entered a guilty plea in front of Griffin Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Scott Ballard stemming from his February 2020 arrest. Hawbaker was sentenced to a total of twenty (20) years with ten (10) to serve in prison followed by ten (10) years on probation. Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Hawbaker has been in custody in the Spalding County Jail without bond since the February 4, 2020, incident occurred. When he entered his plea Hawbaker admitted to the accusations and accepted responsibility for his actions. He apologized to my deputies that he fired shots at that day.” “I think Judge Ballard said it best when he addressed Hawbaker and told him that he (Hawbaker) was elected by the people of this county to represent them and work to make Spalding County better. You failed them and endangered the lives of those who protect us every day.” “It is my understanding that early release via parole is highly unlikely based on the severity of the crimes he admitted to in court this morning. If we are notified about the possibility of an early release or hearing, we will fight to ensure that it is not granted until his full term is served. He will get credit for the time he has already spent in the Spalding County Jail and may be transferred to the state prison system as early as today.” “This conclusion and plea was because of the hard work put in on this case by Towaliga Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Presley, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, my investigators, deputies, and SWAT team members. Great work by a great bunch of folks.
