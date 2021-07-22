NEW ELECTIONS SUPERVISOR IN SPALDING CO

Spalding County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Announces Sole Finalist for Elections Supervisor Position The Spalding County Board of Elections and Voter Registration announces a sole finalist for the position of Elections Supervisor. The finalist is Ms. Kimberly Slaughter. Ms. Slaughter has previously worked in the Spalding County Elections Department as the Registrar and Voter Registration Clerk. The appointment of Ms. Slaughter is expected to be approved on or after August 5, 2021 at a Special Called meeting.
