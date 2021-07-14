GRIFFIN POLICE MAKES CAR BREAK-IN ARRESTS

Press Release This morning at 2:15 am, officers of the City of Griffin Police Department were dispatched to a location on W. Poplar Street about an incident of entering autos. The person who called for assistance observed the suspects on a video surveillance camera and called and requested an officer respond to the location. When the officers arrived in the area, they observed a black vehicle leaving the site traveling west on W. Poplar Street. The car was on the roadway without headlights. Officers executed a traffic stop and discovered that the car's occupants could be the perpetrators of the reported entering autos. As a result, investigators responded to the scene for additional investigation and evidence collection by crime scene investigators. Additionally, a search warrant was executed at an apartment at 717 Anne Street. Based on the investigators' findings, four individuals have been charged with five counts of entering auto. Below are the names of those arrested today: Jonathan Miguel Whitfield, age 25. Dwayne F'elite Scott, age 24. Nigel Demarcus Wilkerson, age 25. And a sixteen-year-old male. All suspects, in this case, reside in Griffin. The adults are being held at the Spalding County Detention Center. Investigators inquired to officials concerning detaining the sixteen-year-old male but were advised to release him to his mother. Investigators are still following leads, and the case is very much active. . If you have any information that you feel might benefit investigators, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 770-229-6450. The Griffin Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Griffin for their continued involvement and partnership with us to keep our city safe. The Griffin Police Department works to continue strengthening the bond with the community.
