MID-JULY COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE

 July 15, 2021

Comparing the first half of July to the last half of June, Georgia logged significantly higher cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates. In contrast, Upson County held steady with low numbers across the board. 

Upson’s new confirmed COVID cases were 4 the last half of June and again 4 the first half of July.

New hospitalizations were another repeat at and 3.

Average 2-week test positivity declined to an all-time low of 1.1%.

And there have been no COVID deaths for Upson County since June 10th.

 

The story is much different in the counties surrounding Upson, where case numbers and test positivity rates are on the rise. PikeLamarMonroe, and Crawford Counties all recorded new case numbers that are double or more than double the numbers recorded for the last half of June. And, while Upson boasts a low 1% test positivity, the surrounding counties are averaging 3 to 10%.

 

The rapid spread of new variants, especially the Delta variant, is a nationwide concern. Currently in Georgia the Alpha variant from the UK is the most prevalent at 62% of new cases, while the Delta variant from India accounts for 12%

 

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Fully Vaccinated

Apr 16 – 30, 2020

77

13 (hi)

 

 

 

June 1 – 15

14

6

1

 

 

June 16 – 30

60

3

0 (lo)

 

 

July 16 – 31

78

(lo)

4

 

 

Nov 1 – 15

35

0 (lo)

1

6.0%

 

Nov 16 – 30

63

0 (lo)

6

10.9%

 

Dec 1 – 15

57

0 (lo)

4

11.7%

 

Jan 1 – 15, 2021

246 (hi)

2

14 (hi)

23.4% (hi)

 

Jan 16 – 31

162

12

10

18.7%

 

Feb 1 – 15

76

7

14 (hi)

12%

 

Feb 16 – 28

36

3

8

9.4%

 

Mar 1 – 15

40

6

6

8%

 

Mar 16 – 31

20

1

1

5.5%

 

Apr 1 – 15

26

3

4

5.3%

16%

Apr 16 – 30

19

1

3

5.3%

19%

May 1 – 15

15

0 (lo)

2

4.2%

23%

May 16 – 31

11

4

0 (lo)

3.4%

24%

June 1 – 15

2 (lo)

1

3

1.7%

25%

June 16 – 30

4

0 (lo)

3

1.9%

26%

July 1 – 15

4

(lo)

3

1.1% (lo)

27%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker


New COVID-19 Cases (2021)

County 

June 15 - 30

July 1 - 15

Upson

4

4

Pike

5

12

Lamar

3

10

Monroe

9

18

Crawford

0

5

Taylor

3

3

Talbot

4

0

Meriwether

7

4

Spalding

27

22

Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports

