MID-JULY COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE

July 15, 2021
Comparing the first half of July to the last half of June, Georgia logged significantly higher cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates. In contrast, Upson County held steady with low numbers across the board.
Upson’s new confirmed COVID cases were 4 the last half of June and again 4 the first half of July.
New hospitalizations were another repeat at 3 and 3.
Average 2-week test positivity declined to an all-time low of 1.1%.
And there have been no COVID deaths for Upson County since June 10th.
The story is much different in the counties surrounding Upson, where case numbers and test positivity rates are on the rise. Pike, Lamar, Monroe, and Crawford Counties all recorded new case numbers that are double or more than double the numbers recorded for the last half of June. And, while Upson boasts a low 1% test positivity, the surrounding counties are averaging 3 to 10%.
The rapid spread of new variants, especially the Delta variant, is a nationwide concern. Currently in Georgia the Alpha variant from the UK is the most prevalent at 62% of new cases, while the Delta variant from India accounts for 12%.
https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
% Fully Vaccinated
Apr 16 – 30, 2020
77
13 (hi)
June 1 – 15
14
6
1
June 16 – 30
60
3
0 (lo)
July 16 – 31
78
0 (lo)
4
Nov 1 – 15
35
0 (lo)
1
6.0%
Nov 16 – 30
63
0 (lo)
6
10.9%
Dec 1 – 15
57
0 (lo)
4
11.7%
Jan 1 – 15, 2021
246 (hi)
2
14 (hi)
23.4% (hi)
Jan 16 – 31
162
12
10
18.7%
Feb 1 – 15
76
7
14 (hi)
12%
Feb 16 – 28
36
3
8
9.4%
Mar 1 – 15
40
6
6
8%
Mar 16 – 31
20
1
1
5.5%
Apr 1 – 15
26
3
4
5.3%
16%
Apr 16 – 30
19
1
3
5.3%
19%
May 1 – 15
15
0 (lo)
2
4.2%
23%
May 16 – 31
11
4
0 (lo)
3.4%
24%
June 1 – 15
2 (lo)
1
3
1.7%
25%
June 16 – 30
4
0 (lo)
3
1.9%
26%
July 1 – 15
4
0 (lo)
3
1.1% (lo)
27%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
New COVID-19 Cases (2021)
County
June 15 - 30
July 1 - 15
Upson
4
4
Pike
5
12
Lamar
3
10
Monroe
9
18
Crawford
0
5
Taylor
3
3
Talbot
4
0
Meriwether
7
4
Spalding
27
22
Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports
