One Man Killed During Shootout In Thomaston

On July 5th at approximately 1:45 a.m. deputies responded to a disturbance call at 340 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Thomaston. Upon arrival it was determined that three individuals had been shot and were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before law enforcement arrived on scene. An investigation revealed that Kevin Jermaine Jones, 32, of Thomaston came to the location and began firing a handgun as he exited his vehicle. Jones had been to the location earlier in the night. Jones was involved in an argument and made threatening statements to individuals at that location before leaving and returning with a gun. As Jones began firing, he was met with return fire from James M. Fortner, 18, of Thomaston. Witnesses on the scene advised several other individuals also fired weapons during the disturbance.
Kevin Jones died from his injuries later in the morning of July 5th. He was shot at least four times. The three other individuals who were shot received superficial wounds. Savalas Everett, 19, of Thomaston was shot in the hand. Jercedes Jones, 33, of Thomaston was shot in the leg. Fortner was shot in the arm but did not seek medical attention.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
