THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEETING

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
JULY 20, 2021 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
JULY 20, 2021 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX AGENDA
WATCH MEETING VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE
LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlF8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg
Amended Agenda
- Opening of Meeting and Call to Order
- Approval of Minutes of June 26, 2021 (Regular), July 2,2021 (Special Called), July 16, 2021 (Work Session), and May 19, 2021 (Joint).
- Adoption of Agenda
- City Attorney’s Report
- City Clerk’s Report
- City Engineer’s Report
- Public Comment – Mr. Dennis Boyt
- GFL, Bobby Cunningham – Trash Discussion
- City Manager’s Report
1. Approval of TSPLOST Additional Roads
2. Compensation Adjustments for Electric Department
3. Authorization of Modification to City Electric Codes
4. Authorization and Execution of Hazard Mitigation Plan
5. Authorization and Adoption of Façade Grant
6. Authorization and Execution of 2016 GEFA Modification
7. Authorization of Alcohol Resolution for Distilled Spirits
8. Authorization of Broadband Comprehensive Plan Amendment
- City Councilmember, Don Greathouse – Homelessness in Thomaston
- Other Business
- Adjournment
No comments:
Post a Comment