Griffin PD Make Arrest In Shooting

On Monday the Griffin Police Department Uniform Patrol Division was dispatched to 1100 West College Street Extension. Officers were notified that a person with gunshot injuries was in the area of the “J” building.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male who was suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds. The male identified as Charles Redding was transported to Atlanta Medical Center by air ambulance due to the severity of his injuries.
Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators were summoned to the incident location and began gathering evidence and following leads. Investigators were able to determine that Mr. Redding had been the victim of a robbery as well as being wounded. Investigators have conducted many interviews and followed many leads and were able to develop a suspect. That suspect was taken into custody today and is being held in the Spalding County Jail. He is identified as Xzavia Thomas, age 29 of Griffin. Thomas is charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
