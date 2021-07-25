Boating Accident On Lake Tobesofkee Leaves One Dead

A boating accident early Saturday morning on Lake Tobesofkee killed one and injured six. The incident occurred around 2 am when a cigarette boat with two people on board collided with a pontoon boat being operated by employees of The Fish and Pig.
William Childs the 22 year old assistant manager of the popular restaurant died from blunt force head trauma and a 20 year old female is reportedly in a hospital on a ventilator in critical condition with a skull fracture. The other employees are in stable condition and are recovering at home.
The individuals in the cigarette boat fled the scene and were located some time later at a residence.
Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources believe the accident was alcohol related and will announce any charges filed following their investigation that could take two or three months.
