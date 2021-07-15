Interstate 16 Closed South Of Macon

A major Georgia interstate is shut down after a truck caused a bridge to shift six feet.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said Interstate 16 is completely closed from Exit 71 to Exit 78 in Treutlen County.
Westbound drivers can take Exit 78, turn right onto Highway 221 North, left onto US 80 West, go through the town of Adrian, left onto State Route 15 and re-enter I-16 at Exit 71.
Eastbound drivers can take Exit 71, turn right onto Highway 15 through Soperton, left onto State Route 46, left onto State Route 56 and re-enter I-16 at Exit 78.
