GBI ARRESTS A THOMASTON MAN

On Wednesday, July 14th, Eric Logan Brown, age 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Brown’s online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The investigation revealed that the distribution of the CSAM by Brown occurred within the confines of Franklin County, Georgia, and arrest warrants were taken in Franklin County for the Sexual Exploitation of Children. Once arrest warrants were obtained for Brown, he was taken into custody by the Thomaston Police Department where he was currently residing and was transferred to the Franklin County Jail. GBI was assisted in this investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Thomaston Police Department.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
No comments:
Post a Comment