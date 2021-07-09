SPALDING COUNTY JAIL FIRE

Friday July 8, 2021, there was a small fire that was contained to a laundry cart in the sallyport area of one of the housing units at the Spalding County Jail. The fire was contained by staff, and the Spalding County Fire Department responded to ventilate the housing unit area. The inmates in the effected unit were moved to their recreation yard while the smoke was being exhausted. There was no danger to any inmates during the incident and there was no disruption of jail functions. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Great work by our staff to extinguish the fire and by the Spalding County Fire Department for their quick response and assistance.
