NEW JUDGE APPOINTED GRIFFIN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

Governor Brian P. Kemp also announced his appointment of Judge Rhonda Kreuziger to fill the Superior Court vacancy in the Griffin Judicial Circuit. Kreuziger will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Chris Edwards. The Griffin Judicial Circuit is comprised of Spalding, Pike, Fayette, and Upson Counties.
Rhonda Kreuziger holds her Bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University and a law degree from the John Marshall Law School. She has served as an Associate Juvenile Court Judge since August 2020. She previously served as Chief Judge of the City of Fayetteville Municipal Court from July 2018 to August 2020. From June 2006 to August 2020, she was a Criminal Law, Family Law, and General Civil Litigation Attorney at the Kreuziger Law Firm. She was an Assistant District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit from September 2002 to October 2003, and again from June 2004 to June 2006. Judge Kreuziger lives in Fayetteville.
