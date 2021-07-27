Woman Arrested in Connection with Molena Fire
ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that April Jordan, 43, was arrested for Arson in the 1st Degree. The arrest stemmed from a July 11th incident in which a fire was set on the right side of Ms. Jordan’s residence near the laundry room.
“Upon questioning, the occupant confessed to deputies that she had started the fire,” said Commissioner King. “I commend the work and investigative skills of my staff and local law enforcement officials that led to the detainment of this suspect.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
