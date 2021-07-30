GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS STATEMENT ON CRITICAL RACE THEORY

GSCS Releases Statement of Clarity In an effort to keep everyone in the community informed of Griffin-Spalding County School System’s (GSCS) beliefs and goals, we issue this statement to provide clarity, and eliminate any confusion about GSCS efforts regarding the education of our students. It is important to know that more than 70 percent of our students live at or below the poverty line. Equally as important, we strive to meet the needs of all of our students – both academic and nonacademic. We strive to serve all students and our mission is to prepare them all to graduate college and/or career ready. Last fall (2020), the Board of Education began discussing inputs and outcomes relative to the new long-term strategic plan. Recognizing the need to address some persistent performance and achievement disparities, the Board began an effort to better understand the concept of equity. Subsequently, this led to a presentation by the National School Board Association (NSBA). The NSBA provided a virtual presentation entitled “Fundamentals in Equity.” Click here to view that presentation. None of the training elements from that presentation have been adopted by GSCS. The training consisted of demographic data on our district and offered ideas and perspective on the meaning of equity in education. Contrary to information that has circulated in the community (mostly via social media), there has been no formal adoption of any “Fundamentals In Equity” (FIE). There is no program or policy entitled “Griffin-Spalding County School System Foundations in Equity.” Click here to access all GSCS policies. It is important to know that the presentation made to the Board by NSBA was just that – a presentation. Please note – Equity transcends race. It addresses learning outcomes, poverty, gender, students, staff, facilities, etc. The illustration below helps to provide a visual of what equity means and looks like. -MORE216 South Sixth Street P.O. Drawer N Griffin, GA 30224 770-229-3700 www.spalding.k12.ga.us Accredited by AdvancED P . O . Another example of inaccurate information that has been asserted on social media is that parents and stakeholders are not able to access or review what is being taught in our classrooms. Examples of performance tasks, learning standards and learning resources can be accessed and viewed by anyone, as this information is posted on our website. Click here to access our Rigorous Curriculum Dialogue parent resources page. To reiterate Superintendent Simmons statement on June 15, 2021, “The Griffin-Spalding County School System does not teach critical race theory. We have not taught and do not intend to teach critical race theory. We teach the Georgia Standards of Excellence. This is the curriculum provided to us by the state board of education and the Georgia Department of Education.”
