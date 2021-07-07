Wednesday, July 7, 2021

National Weather Service Significant Weather Advisory

National Weather Service doppler radar showed a tropical rain band along a line extending from near Lake Tobesofkee to Roberta, Butler, Buena Vista and Preston, moving northwest at 35 mph. 

HAZARD...Up to 40 mph isolated wind gusts and heavy rain. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, though the threat is low. 

IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain will cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. 

Some locations in the path of these storms include Macon, Thomaston, Lumpkin, Buena Vista, Butler, Talbotton, Cusseta, Preston, Manchester, Richland, Waverly Hall, Woodland, Yatesville, Junction City, Culloden, Geneva, Sunset Village, Fort Benning/Lawson Army Air Field, North Fort Benning and Weston.
