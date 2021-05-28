Woman Saved From Burning Car In Pike County

According to the Pike County Sheriff's Office, a woman was saved from her burning car after a wreck Thursday morning on Reidsboro Road.
According to the PCSO, Shelby Hatchett
wrecked when she swerved to avoid a deer, causing her to leave the roadway and hit a brick sign.
As the car caught on fire, she was unable to get out.
Two Pike County residents, George Smith
and Ronald Boes
, happened on the accident scene and were able to get her out of the car.
Hatchett was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
"If not for the heroic actions of these two men this incident could have had a devastating outcome," a statement from PCSO read.
