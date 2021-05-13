PIKE COUNTY SHERIFFS PATRIOL UNIT DAMAGED IN HIGHSPEED CHASE!

|Daniel Dorsey
The suspect vehicle fled onto Kings Bridge Road with the deputy in pursuit. Upon entering Fayette County the suspect lost control of his vehicle and after regaining control the suspect struck the deputies patrol car with his vehicle.
The suspect, Daniel Dorsey, proceeded to drive through several residents yards and after driving through two fences Dorsey exited his vehicle and fled on foot.
The suspect, Daniel Dorsey, proceeded to drive through several residents yards and after driving through two fences Dorsey exited his vehicle and fled on foot.
A containment perimeter was established, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and a K-9 search was conducted of the area. Darsey was apprehended by the Pike County K-9 unit while he was hiding in a wooded area. K-9 Ben was able to detain Darsey until deputies could effect the arrest on him.
Darsey faces numerous traffic charges, fleeing and eluding (felony), possession of methamphetmine, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and interference with government property. He is also wanted in Colorado, Mississippi and in Georgia for various crimes.
Darsey faces numerous traffic charges, fleeing and eluding (felony), possession of methamphetmine, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and interference with government property. He is also wanted in Colorado, Mississippi and in Georgia for various crimes.
No comments:
Post a Comment