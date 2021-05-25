Tuesday, May 25, 2021

City Of Thomaston Flow Test

The City of Thomaston’s water department will be conducting pressure and flow tests on hydrants in the following areas on Wednesday, May 26th and Thursday, May 27th. We apologize for any temporary inconvenience this may cause. A few hydrants will be left open at low flow to assist with clearing out any dirty water that the testing may cause. 

Please see the below proposed schedules and call The City of Thomaston's water and wastewater department at (706) 646-8031 with any questions.

Wednesday – Maps 5 & 6

Pearless Rd
Edgewood Ave
Pine St
N. & S. Main St
2nd & 3rd Ave
N. Bethel St./A. St between S. Main St and E. Goodrich Ave.
4th/5th/6th Ave
B/Double C/D St.

Thursday – Maps 7 & 8

E. Goodrich Ave.
B/C/D/E/F/G St
10th/11th/12th Ave
Deluxe Cir
