City Of Thomaston Flow Test

Please see the below proposed schedules and call The City of Thomaston's water and wastewater department at (706) 646-8031 with any questions.
Wednesday – Maps 5 & 6
Pearless Rd
Edgewood Ave
Pine St
N. & S. Main St
2nd & 3rd Ave
N. Bethel St./A. St between S. Main St and E. Goodrich Ave.
4th/5th/6th Ave
B/Double C/D St.
Thursday – Maps 7 & 8
E. Goodrich Ave.
B/C/D/E/F/G St
10th/11th/12th Ave
Deluxe Cir
