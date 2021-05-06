TPD ARRESTS TWO FOR STREET RACING LAST WEEK AND IMPOUNDS VEHICLES

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore and Thomaston Police Chief Mike Richardson have issued a warning to those planning to participate in a “street takeover”, which involves riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers through city and county roads.
Flyers advertising the event have recently been circulating through social media, according to a press release issued by Kilgore and Richardson.
“Anyone who plans to participate in a street ‘takeover’ at any time should know that if caught operating a vehicle illegally, the vehicle will be impounded and the driver of said vehicle will be prosecuted to the fullest extent permitted by law,” the press release states.
This includes fines up to $1,000 per violation and serving up to 12 months in jail in addition to possible felony charges.
Thomaston and Upson County law enforcement officials said several incidents of dirt bikes and four wheelers riding and racing on city and county streets have been reported. In most cases, the vehicles are being recklessly and illegally operated, according to the press release.
“Participation in such an event to ridicule or attempt to embarrass law enforcement is only jeopardizing the safety of our community and yourself. We will take appropriate enforcement actions to stop such reckless, careless behavior.”
Kilgore and Richardson are asking community members to encourage those talking about such actions to not participate and risk getting innocent people or themselves hurt.
