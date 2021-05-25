Upson County Manager Elected to ACC Board of Managers

“The Board of Managers, newly installed, represents the resiliency and competency of county officials throughout Georgia,” stated Executive Director Dave Wills.
“Those who have already been in service on the Board, and those who are joining for their first year of service, will continue to help Georgia and its counties navigate turbulent political and economic waters created by the pandemic and other factors. I am looking forward to working with the Board of Managers as we begin the return to economic and operational normalcy as ACCG continues its mission of advancing the interests of Georgia’s counties and the people they serve.”
In his role on the Board of Managers, Jason will serve as a liaison between ACCG and Georgia’s county managers and administrators. He will also serve on the Association’s Policy Council to help drive decisions and policies county officials will undertake before the Georgia General Assembly. Jason joined the Upson County Board of Commissioners to serve as their County Manager in 2018. His previous roles include, Assistant County Manager and Finance Director for Habersham County (GA), County Administrator for Wayne County (GA), City Manager for the City of Jefferson (GA) and County Manager for Marion County (GA).
Earlier in his career he served in local government management roles in Virginia and Florida. Tinsley holds his bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of City Management degree from East Tennessee State University.
Jason and his wife, Kaylyn, currently reside in Columbus, GA with their four children, Jackson (16), Joel (15), Jensen (12) and Anne (2). They are planning a relocation to Thomaston, GA this summer.
“We are grateful that Jason was elected to serve in this capacity,” remarked Upson County Commission Chairman Norman Allen.
“Jason has been recognized by his peers and by our association as being exceptional in his role as a local government professional. We are thankful to have him as the chief of our management team and that he will be representing Upson County as a member of the ACCG Board of Managers.”
