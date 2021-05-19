Wednesday, May 19, 2021

THOMASTON PD HAS ARRESTED ALL SUSPECTS IN A SHOOTING DEATH

 The following subjects were charged in the case involving the death of Michael Gates on December 01, 2020 at approximately 10:22p.m. at  the victim’s residence located at 121 Wellington Drive, Thomaston GA.

 

                                           JORDAN MARQUEZ JONES

                                    AGE: 19

                                    Thomaston Native

                                    ARRESTED ON 12/08/2020 

                                     Charges:  FELONY MURDER

                                                       HOME INVASION

                       

                                    JAKARI DI’JON DANIEL

                                    AGE: 26

                                    Thomaston Native

                                    ARRESTED ON 03/10/2021

                                    Charges:   FELONY MURDER

                                                       HOME INVASION

                                   

                                    CHAZ SEARCY

                                    AGE:   21

                                    Thomaston Native

                                    ARRESTED ON 04/14/2021

                                    Charges:    FELONY MURDER

 

                                    NYTIA JEJUANE SMITH

                                    AGE:    24

                                    Thomaston Native

                                    ARRESTED ON 05/11/2021

                                    Charges:    FELONY MURDER

                                                        HOME INVASION

                                   

 

                                    OUTSTANDING WARRANTS ON THE FOLLOWING SUSPECT

                                    DEANDRE RASHAD TENNYSON

                                    AGE:    27 

                                    Atlanta Resident

                                    Charges:   FELONY MURDER

                                                       HOME INVASION

                                    Currently Mr. Tennyson is in custody in the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.  He will be  

                                    transported to Upson County Jail when he is released from Fulton Co.

 

All subjects associated with the home invasion and murder of Michael Gates have been arrested and or charged. 

 

