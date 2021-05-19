THOMASTON PD HAS ARRESTED ALL SUSPECTS IN A SHOOTING DEATH

The following subjects were charged in the case involving the death of Michael Gates on December 01, 2020 at approximately 10:22p.m. at the victim’s residence located at 121 Wellington Drive, Thomaston GA.
JORDAN MARQUEZ JONES
AGE: 19
Thomaston Native
ARRESTED ON 12/08/2020
Charges: FELONY MURDER
HOME INVASION
JAKARI DI’JON DANIEL
AGE: 26
Thomaston Native
ARRESTED ON 03/10/2021
Charges: FELONY MURDER
HOME INVASION
CHAZ SEARCY
AGE: 21
Thomaston Native
ARRESTED ON 04/14/2021
Charges: FELONY MURDER
NYTIA JEJUANE SMITH
AGE: 24
Thomaston Native
ARRESTED ON 05/11/2021
Charges: FELONY MURDER
HOME INVASION
OUTSTANDING WARRANTS ON THE FOLLOWING SUSPECT
DEANDRE RASHAD TENNYSON
AGE: 27
Atlanta Resident
Charges: FELONY MURDER
HOME INVASION
Currently Mr. Tennyson is in custody in the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges. He will be
transported to Upson County Jail when he is released from Fulton Co.
All subjects associated with the home invasion and murder of Michael Gates have been arrested and or charged.
No comments:
Post a Comment