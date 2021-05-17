CITY OF THOMASTON OPEN RECORDS REQUEST INFO

Oasis Nichols, in her capacity as Deputy Gty Clerk of the City of Thomaston, is appointed to serve as the open records officer for all Open Records Requests directed to or pertaining to the City of Thomaston.
Address:
Oasis Nichols
City of Thomaston
Post Office Box 672
106 E. Lee Street, Ste 260
Thomaston, GA 30286
