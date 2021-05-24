DRUGS AND STOLEN CARS SEIZED IN MONROE CO

On Sunday, May 23rd, at approximately 3:00 pm, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the home. During the execution of the warrant, Investigators recovered two stolen vehicles, seized approximately 329 grams of Methamphetamine, 206 grams of Xanax and approximately $7,700 in US currency.
Investigators arrested Lonnie Hicks on scene and Hicks will be charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (x2), and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
