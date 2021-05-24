Monday, May 24, 2021

DRUGS AND STOLEN CARS SEIZED IN MONROE CO

Over the past several months, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office has received information from several individuals about stolen vehicles, individuals with outstanding warrants, and a large quantity of drugs being kept at a home on Shady Dale Drive. 

On Sunday, May 23rd, at approximately 3:00 pm, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the home. During the execution of the warrant, Investigators recovered two stolen vehicles, seized approximately 329 grams of Methamphetamine, 206 grams of Xanax and approximately $7,700 in US currency. 

Investigators arrested Lonnie Hicks on scene and Hicks will be charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (x2), and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:10 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)