BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PIKE CO

The Georgia Department of Transportation has contracted with McCoy Grading Inc. of Greenville to replace the Georgia Highway 109 bridge over Gola Creek in Pike County, located one mile east of Meansville.
The crews have reached the point in their construction process where they will install a full roadway closure at the site, so that they can proceed with fully dismantling the old bridge and then building the new one.
The closure will be in effect as of Wednesday, May 5 and is expected to remain in place through October.
A detour will be posted to redirect those individuals and commercial vehicle drivers who utilize highway 109 as a through route. The detour will include U.S. Highway 19/Georgia 3 and Georgia Highway 18
