IN-PERSON LEARNING AT T-U SCHOOLS

Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico announced today that current plans are for Thomaston-Upson Schools to return to traditional, face-to-face teaching and learning for the 2021-22 school year. Superintendent Derico stated, “Based on the information we have at this time, the BOE, district administration, and school-level administration feel that this is the best decision for Thomaston-Upson students and their families. We have proven throughout the 2020-21 school year that we can provide safe face-to-face instruction at all of our schools. We will continue to implement practices and procedures to mitigate transmission and keep our students and staff safe.”
For the 2021-22 school year, there will be no remote option at each school as there has been during the 2020-21 school year. However, students in grades 6-12 will have another option available to them – Upson-Lee Virtual School (ULVS). ULVS is a fully online virtual option that will allow students flexibility as they work at their own pace. Students must apply to attend Upson-Lee Virtual School and will be notified of their acceptance.
The Upson-Lee Virtual School Guidebook, FAQs, and application are available on the district website at www.upson.k12.ga.us/ulvs
