Thomaston Police Chief Mike Richardson Updates Murder/Suicide

Upon arrival the officers had to make a forced entry at which time they found the deceased victim near the back of the residence with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as a black female, Rosanna Smith, 32 years of age and resident of 110 Thurston Avenue. There was no one else located in the residence at that time.
After further investigation it was determined that the victim’s ex-boyfriend who is the father of her infant child had come to the residence to return the victims vehicle. He was identified as John Bussey, 42 years of age from Thomaston. While at the residence some type of dispute occurred and evidence indicates Bussey shot the victim and fled the scene in the victims Ford Edge. A BOLO for Bussey and the vehicle was issued to surrounding jurisdictions. Additional information indicated that Bussey was possibly in the south Atlanta area.
At approximately 6:30 pm members of the Georgia State Patrol spotted the suspect vehicle in south Atlanta near Ponce De Leon Ave. They attempted to make a traffic stop at which time the suspect vehicle fled. After a brief vehicle pursuit, the suspect vehicle wrecked at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Ave. and Boulevard NE in Atlanta. Immediately after the wreck the suspect, Mr. Bussey, was found deceased in the vehicle with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The scene in Atlanta is currently being investigated by GSP and the GBI. Thomaston PD with the assistance of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is still on the scene of the homicide in Thomaston. The case is under active investigations. We have no reason to believe at this time that there are any other victims or suspects associated with this case in Thomaston.
