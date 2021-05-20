SEVEN UPSON-LEE HIGH SCHOOL BAND SENIORS RECEIVED MUSIC-RELATED SCHOLARSHIPS AT THE RECENT CLASS OF 2021 HONORS NIGHT

Addison Dowdy received the Patrick S. Gilmore Award; Paige Taylor received the John Gillespie Memorial Scholarship; Amani Watson received the John Philip Sousa Award; Gavin Hoppe received the Jeffrey Hicks Memorial Scholarship; Lauren McDaniel received the Upson-Lee Auxiliary Scholarship; Zachary Taylor received the Medcalf Music Scholarship; and Lindsey NorrisLindsey Norris received the Glenn Van Houten Memorial Scholarship
Students are pictured with ULHS Director of Bands Edell Brewer (Not pictured: Lindsey Norris)
