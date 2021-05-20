Burglary Arrest In Spalding

|Hannah Sikes
“Shortly after the photos hit social media, we received a tip that the female suspect in the picture was Hannah Sikes (W/F 29 years of age) and that she lived at an unknown address on Tomochichi Road. Based on that information and in-house records searches, Investigators were able to obtain information that linked the suspect to the address of 753 Tomochichi Road. When investigators and uniform deputies arrived at the residence they located Sikes and the male suspect from the photos and identified him as Lonnie Harper (W/M 39 years of age). They recovered the clothes that they were wearing in the pictures.”
“Both were taken into custody and are currently being housed in the Spalding County Jail. They have been charged with burglary and are awaiting their first appearance hearing.”
“These arrests were made possible by the camera system the homeowner used that gave her the ability to quickly notify us that someone was at her residence then forward us very clear pictures of the suspects. This allowed us to get marked units and investigators on scene and in the area quickly, and accurate information out to the public via social media. These facts, coupled with citizens and deputies working together led to the tip that resulted in the arrest of both suspects. Great work by everyone involved.”
If you do not have access to social media but want to stay informed of what is going on in Spalding County you can subscribe to receive our Nixle alerts by texting Spalding to 888-777. You will receive lookouts, traffic crash information, and severe weather alerts.
